Jennifer Garner wows fans with incredible Oscars look and unexpected reunion The star looked chic as ever

Jennifer Garner was the epitome of elegance at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, 28 March. The star dazzled fans with her chic look, and later warmed their hearts with an extra special reunion on stage.

She has been surprising fans left and right, as she delights them with yet another epic reunion, sharing heartwarming photos with her Adam Project co-star Mark Ruffalo, to commemorate the 18th anniversary of their iconic movie, 13 Going on 30.

Jen endearingly made sure to give credit where credit is due, proving that her glam takes a village when she shared a lengthy list of everyone who made her fabulous look possible.

WATCH: The Oscars 2022: Who won what on the big night in Hollywood

The Valentine's Day actress shared a picture of her look which revealed her stunning bathroom, posing in front of a deep metal tub placed below incredible windows from which sun brightly poured in.

The mother-of-three looked striking clad in form-fitting columnal red gown by Brandon Maxwell, which featured a strapless v-slit neckline and draped short sleeves.

She accessorized it with a jeweled Roger Vivier purse, pavéed teardrop shaped earrings, and a refined, wavy-hair look.

The impossibly elegant look

Fans and celebrities alike were quick to compliment the star, with Jenna Dewan writing a slew of red heart emojis, Ali Wentworth doing the same with fire emojis, and legendary cook Ina Garten, who is close friends with the actress, writing: "Loveliest of all!"

Fans also wrote: "Stunning inside and out," and: "You are divine," as well as: "Timeless, you are a walking angel."

The cast of Juno, Jennifer, Elliot and JK, reunite at the Oscars

She continued to impress fans once the Oscars ceremony was underway, surprising fans with an incredible reunion with the cast from 2007's Juno, presenting alongside Elliot Page and JK Simmons, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos.

The trio fittingly announced the winner for Best Original Screenplay, which their film's writer, Diablo Cody, won in the 2008 Oscars. 2022's Best Original Screenplay Award was awarded to Kenneth Branagh for his work on Belfast, which he directed.

