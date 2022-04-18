Hoda Kotb delights fans with heartfelt tribute to rarely seen family member in new photo Nothing sweeter than family time

Fans of Hoda Kotb can't help but gush over what – or rather who – the Easter Bunny brought the Today Show star.

MORE: Hoda Kotb leaves Today co-star lost for words with powerful speech about work

The morning show host took to Instagram to post an incredible series of pictures from her fabulous home, revealing just why this year's Easter was extra special. The photos featured not only her adorable daughters, Hope Catherine and Haley Joy, but also her mother, Sameha "Sammi" Kotb.

The news anchor shared that Easter was extra special as they were also celebrating Sammi's birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager's impression of Hoda sends the Today Show star over the edge

MORE: Hoda Kotb opens up about embarrassing moment that left her 'crushed'

The four ladies, Sammi, Hoda, Hope and Haley, look as happy as can be, cuddling together on a couch smiling ear to ear. Behind them can be seen the star's incredible kitchen, and her house is full of pastel-hued Easter decorations.

She captioned the heartwarming photos with: "Happy Birthday Mom!!! Happy Easter."

Her beloved co-workers took to the comments to express joy over seeing the family together, with Al Roker writing: "Sammi!" his wife Deborah Roberts saying: "Happy Easter! Happy birthday!" and Jenna Bush Hager commenting: "Happiest!!!"

The sweet family picture

The co-host shared another sweet picture of her mom with both her granddaughters sitting on her lap as they sang happy birthday to her, and a bouquet of balloons floated next to them.

MORE: Hoda Kotb's new TV role revealed - meet her co-stars

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's stand-in hosts get Today viewers talking

Al took to the comments yet again to reveal a little known fact about Sammi, writing: "SAMMI!!! Best Baklava ever."

Sammi looks overjoyed to be with her daughter and granddaughters

Hoda has previously shared just how instrumental her mother's lessons when she was a child helped her through her own journey into motherhood. She told Amy Schumer that: "When I was a kid, I had stop sign glasses, frizzy hair and a crazy name, and my mom was like, 'No one's more beautiful than you.'"

While the mom-of-two was born in Oklahoma and grew up between Virginia and West Virginia, both her parents are from Egypt, and the family lived there for a year during her childhood.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.