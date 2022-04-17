Hoda Kotb leaves Today co-star lost for words with powerful speech about work The NBC star has had an incredible career

Hoda Kotb had reason to celebrate over the weekend as she was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame, along with her co-star Savannah Guthrie.

The Today star left everyone in awe during her powerful speech, including Savannah, who after listening to Hoda told the audience: "Life lesson, never follow Hoda Kotb."

The mom-of-two's speech gave a powerful message to women about speaking up and knowing their worth.

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb left shocked and emotional during surprise live on air

After opening up about Viola Davis, who "spent most of her life and much of her career not feeling worthy," she continued: "Tomorrow, I'm gonna interview Rita Moreno and in all my research Rita said the same thing: throughout her career and throughout her life, she felt like she was not worthy.

"She was belittled, she was degraded and somehow she accepted that treatment."

"Which brings me to the women in this room, all of the fabulous fantastic women in this room. I don't know what you make in your salary but I'll say this: you deserve more. I don't know what position you have but you're probably due a promotion. We need to know our worth."

Today's Hoda Kotb gave a powerful speech during her special evening

She added that she was "speaking to myself, too" and revealed how she had spent "a lot of my career thinking I didn't deserve all the things I got, even if I worked so hard."

"I didn't even know if I deserved to have a family of my own," she explained, before revealing how Savannah's advice inspired her to see things differently.

Hoda has a close bond with her co-star Savannah Guthrie

"She said this: 'If you have a wish, or if you have a hope, or if you have a dream, say it out loud, even if it's just to yourself in the bathroom mirror, even if it's just a whisper, say it out loud,'"

"My wish was to have kids, but I wasn't sure if I deserved them and I was afraid to say it out loud because when you say it out loud it's real. But guess what happened? I said it out loud, God heard me and I have five-year-old Haley and three-year-old Hope.

Hoda with her daughters

"This is a long way of saying, ask for what you want, ask for the raise, ask for the promotion, ask for the family, even if it's just a whisper.

"This award is to all the women who felt not worthy: you are worth it and so am I."

