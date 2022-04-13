Hoda Kotb's new TV role revealed - meet her co-stars The star joined NBC in 1998

Hoda Kotb has some unexpected plans up her sleeve and they'll be a long way from her presenting job on Today!

The star is preparing for something her fans may not have seen coming as she makes a shift away from hosting to star in a very different television show.

Hoda will have a cameo on Busy Philipps' comedy music series, Girls5Eva, and the recent announcement will no doubt have viewers eagerly anticipating her appearance.

Peacock made the announcement that a second season had been picked up and the Tina-Fey produced sitcom promises some amazing guest stars - including Hoda.

While they didn't give details of what her role will be, it'll likely be in stark contrast to her hosting gig on Today.

She's not the only star who will have a cameo either, as the show also announced Sex and the City's Mario Cantone and Saturday Night Live's Heidi Gardner, and a whole slew of other guests will be starring.

Hoda will join the cast of Girls5Eva

Girls5Eva centers on a nineties girl band who reunites for a comeback in their 40s. Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy are all regulars.

The show's creator, Meredith Scardino said: "We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer's journey as they enter 'Album Mode and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms."

Season two will premiere on 5 May and fortunately, Hoda's role won't take her away from Today for too long - if at all - as she may have already filmed her episode.

Hoda has a new gig away from her role on Today

Hoda is a familiar face on Today, having been working on the NBC daytime show since 2007 after starting work with the network in 1998.

She recently marked a work milestone when she celebrated three years of working alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

During the fourth hour, Hoda said: "It's a big deal around here. We checked out calendars and we couldn't believe it."

Hoda and Jenna recently celebrated their three year work anniversary

"It's our third anniversary, happy anniversary!" Jenna added. "Three years ago today, we sat for our very first show," Hoda continued, before a photo of the pair on their first day working together popped up on the screen.

"Oh my god, is that what we wore on our first day?" Hoda asked, before the pair reminisced about how nervous they both were and fans flooded them with love over their magical moment.

