Hoda Kotb marks special work milestone on Today with much-loved co-star The mom-of-two has worked on Today since 2007

Hoda Kotb is a familiar face on Today, having been working on the NBC daytime show since 2007.

The TV favorite started out hosting the fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford, but in 2019 Kathie departed from the program and was replaced by Jenna Bush Hager.

On Friday, the duo celebrated their third work anniversary together in a heartwarming segment on the show.

The pair marked three years, and were left in disbelief over just how quickly time had gone. "It's a big deal around here. We checked out calendars and we couldn't believe it," Hoda told viewers.

"It's our third anniversary, happy anniversary!" Jenna added. "Three years ago today, we sat for our very first show," Hoda continued, before a photo of the pair on their first day working together popped up on the screen.

"Oh my god, is that what we wore on our first day?" Hoda asked, before the pair reminisced about how nervous they both were. "What's the third anniversary?"

Hoda asked Jenna, who replied: "Leather! I got you some leather chaps."

"You're so weird and gross," the star replied laughing.

The footage was later shared on the official Today Instagram account, and fans loved watching their fun exchange. "Love, love, love you two together," one wrote, while another commented: "Happy third anniversary to a fabulous team." A third added: "Love you two together on Today."

Hoda and Jenna are great friends and have been there for each other during personal events over the last three years.

Most recently, Jenna was there to support her co-star when Hoda announced her separation from Joel Schiffman live on the show.

Fans had been asking her why she wasn't wearing her engagement ring anymore, which prompted her to explain what had happened.

Prior to joining Hoda on the fourth hour, Jenna had been part of the Today family for many years, and a special tribute featuring her friends and twin sister Barbara was shown on the show ahead of her very first day working on the fourth hour.

