Blake Lively shows off silly sense of humor as she drops first Betty Buzz commercial

Blake Lively showed off her silly sense of humor on Thursday when she dropped the first commercial for her new brand Betty Buzz.

"When I first started Betty Buzz, I set out to create the best sparkling drink out there," the 34-year-old said from behind the bar while opening a bottle.

She added: "Made with only real fruit, no junk, something anyone in the family could enjoy."

As a bubble machine then went wild around her, she continued: "But I had one principle. There could never be too many bubbles."

There were, however, too many bubbles and she then wrinkled her face as they began to burst around her and she walked off set.

"The bubbles were certainly Lively…" joked one fan in the comments on social media and others shared how "proud" they were of the mom-of-three.

Blake launched the brand in 2021

"I love your drinks! Even the bottles are cute! I refuse to throw them out. I may just keep them as a collection," added another.

Betty Buzz launched in September after three years of work that saw the actress work with her team to find the perfect carbonation level that works when mixed with liquor or sipped straight.

The flavors include Tonic Water, Sparkling Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer.

Blake is mom to three children with, James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, one

The collection was named after her youngest daughter; Blake is mom to three children with, James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, one.

The actress told E! Online in 2019 that after becoming a mom, she became more careful about which projects she chooses to work on.

"I guess I really have to really, really, really, really love it, because I'm just obsessed with my kids," she said. "So, yeah, I think it's gotta really be worth it to take me away."

