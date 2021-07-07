Blake Lively's daughter, 4, just gave her a makeover nobody saw coming Fashionista in training? Check.

Here’s a little proof that Blake Lively passed her fashionista genes to her daughter. The Rhythm Section star’s four-year-old daughter, Inez, gave her a major style makeover at the crack of dawn on Wednesday, and Blake shared a hilarious selfie video of the result of the dress-up session in her Instagram Stories.

In the clip, Blake can be seen standing in a mirror and she models the ensemble - a hot pink Lorraine Schwartz sweatshirt topped with a bejeweled smiley face, paired with a pink floral skirt.

The proof that Blake's daughter is already a certified fashion stylist

The tot completed the look with black pumps that also had a splash of pink on them.

“When you try to get your 4-year-old dressed but they insist on dressing you instead…at 5 a.m.,” Blake captioned the photo.

We're loving Blake's 'mama' hooded sweatshirt

Before that post, Blake shared a selfie that showed her wearing a ‘Mama’ emblazoned hooded sweatshirt and captioned it, “Thank you @jenmeyerjewelery,” referencing her good friend, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer.

It’s no secret that Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds are very private when it comes to their personal life, so they haven’t shared photos of their children’s faces on social media.

Still, every now and then the duo opens up about their love for their kids:James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, one.

Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds have three children

The actress told E! Online in 2019 that after becoming a mom, she became more careful about which projects she chooses to work on. “I guess I really have to really, really, really, really love it, because I'm just obsessed with my kids," she said. "So, yeah, I think it's gotta really be worth it to take me away."

Blake also talked to Marie Claire in 2016 about her love for her children saying, “All my eggs are in one basket, and that’s my family.” She continued, “That’s where my heart is. That’s where my everything is. That’s the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited.”

The Gossip Girl alum and Ryan tied the knot in 2012.

