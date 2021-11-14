Blake Lively makes rare comment about motherhood during special appearance in New York The Hollywood star is mom to daughters James, Inez and Betty

Blake Lively loves nothing more than being a mom and shares three daughters with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Hollywood star got candid about parenthood during a rare public appearance in New York on Monday night, where she attended the Empire State Building's special lighting ceremony.

The actress sounds like she's an incredibly fun mom as she got excited by the thought of going into the building's elevator – which appears in an iconic scene in the Christmas movie Elf.

"I apologise for Elevator H because I've seen Elf too many times and I am going to definitely go and press all the buttons so I apologise in advance!" she told guests at the special event.

The Gossip Girl star also opened up about her joy at seeing the city opening up again following the return of international flights to the United States.

"Now it feels like the world is coming together again and it represents so much hope. Just as a momma and a human and a New Yorker I've never felt more like a New Yorker than I've felt tonight. So thank you all for giving me this feeling," she said.

Blake Lively attended a special New York event to celebrate the return of international flights to the US

Blake was there as the city celebrated the return of international flights to the US, which saw the British Consulate General of New York, chairman and CEO of British Airways and CEO of NYC & Company come together to light the building's iconic tower blue, white and red to mark the occasion.

The actress told guests: "When I was asked to join today I was so excited for a multitude of reasons. British Airways has been one of the original investors in Betty Buzz, which is a mixer company I started if you're probably wondering why the heck I'm here."

The Hollywood star is mom to daughters James, Inez and Betty

Earlier in the day, British Airways had joined forces with Virgin Atlantic with a rare twin take-off from Heathrow Airport. Both flights were numbered BA001, a number usually reserved for Concorde flights, and VS3.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said: "After more than 600 days of separation, today is our moment to celebrate the UK-US reopening. "Transatlantic connectivity is vital for the UK's economy recovery, which is why we've been calling for the safe reopening of the UK-US travel corridor for such a long time."

