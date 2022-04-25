John Travolta's son Ben leaves fans stunned with hidden talent

John Travolta clearly has talent running through his family, with his daughter Ella already following in his footsteps as an actress.

MORE: John Travolta supported by daughter Ella as he pays heartbreaking new tribute to late son Jett

However, it was his eleven-year-old son Ben that really left fans shocked in a new video that his father shared showing off his hidden talent.

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Travolta's son Ben shows off his incredible moves

The proud dad filmed his son in the middle of an elaborate set-up, attacking it with a showcase of gymnastic skill, swinging on bars, jumping off blocks, and bouncing off walls.

Ben was able to do it all without breaking a sweat and was able to give John quite the show, who shared the video with the caption: "My Spider-Man Ben!"

MORE: John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

Fans were immediately left stunned and impressed, with friend Jamie Lee Curtis simply going: "WOWZA," and many of his followers couldn't help but agree.

John shared his son Ben's accomplishments as a budding gymnast

"May be the next ninja warrior," one wrote, with another saying: "Amazing Spidey Ben," and a third adding: "That's awesome!! He can do his own stunts in his future movies," with many even using shocked face emojis.

The eleven-year-old recently appeared alongside his father and sister for an adorable family video to wish John's followers a happy Easter.

MORE: John Travolta shares glimpse of daughter Ella's incredible birthday celebrations as he reveals exciting new venture

MORE: John Travolta pens emotional tribute to longtime friend Bruce Willis following his devastating health diagnosis

While father and daughter stood with a large stuffed bunny, Ben seemed preoccupied with cuddling up to the fourth member of the family, their recently adopted dog, Mac N Cheese.

Fans immediately took to the comments to share plenty of heart emojis for the sweet family clip, but no one was more excited than Jamie to see the new family dog doing so well.

John, Ella, and Ben came together to wish their followers a happy Easter

"OH MAC 'N CHEESE IS SO HAPPY!" she excitedly wrote, even sharing the video on her own social feed and saying: "An EASTER blessing from the FAMILY TRAVOLTA and such a HAPPY and LOVING home for sweet MAC 'N CHEESE!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.