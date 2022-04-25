Tom Hiddleston shares touching moment with fiancé at screening of exciting new show The celebrity couple looked more in love than ever

Newly engaged couple Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton stepped out looking spectacular on Sunday at the premiere of the exciting new show The Essex Serpent.

MORE: Loki star Tom Hiddleston engaged to actress Zawe Ashton

The celebrity pair have never looked more in love, and Tom was spotted being incredibly tactile with his stunning wife-to-be, who attended the event at the glamorous Ham Yard Hotel in Soho, in support of her new fiancé.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Hiddleston shares touching moment with fiancé at The Essex Serpent screening

HELLO! understands that pair shared laugh while at the drinks reception, and Tom even couldn’t resist giving her a loving arm stroke at the special event.

LOOK: Tom Hiddleston's new period drama The Essex Serpent finally gets release date - and it's so soon!

READ: Tom Hiddleston and girlfriend Zawe Ashton fuel engagement rumours - see diamond ring

News of the couple's engagement came shortly after Zawe was spotted at the 2022 BAFTAs wearing the most exquisite oval cut engagement rings which truly is the stuff of dreams.

The couple sparked engagement rumours at the 2022 BAFTA Awards

The Fresh Meat actress looked fabulous at the screening donning a scalloped-edge dress of white lace, which she paired with black boots and black tights.

The exciting new show sees the Loki actor star as Will Ransome the local Vicar, and "ultimate tortured soul," alongside Hollywood starlet Claire Danes, who dons a British accent for the sinister new series, set in the muddy Essex countryside.

Standing on stage ahead of the anticipated screening, Tom discussed his complex character explaining: "I suppose I tried to think of Will's sense of purpose and duty and acute responsibility he feels for containing the anxiety of his parishioners.

Claire Danes stars as female lead Cora Seaborne

"It's a sense of duty which is in conflict with increasing turbulence of his internal world and in a way I suppose, if the Essex Serpent is also a symbol of things that are deep beneath the surface, of ideas, of feelings which we don't understand.

"There are depths in Will and in his understanding of the experience of the of being alive that he hasn't fathomed yet and I really enjoy that…

The cast attended the lavish screening in Soho

"People look to him for answers but the world has so many questions and he doesn't have all the answers and doesn't have all the answers for himself."

The Essex Serpent is a six-part series based on the epic novel by author Sarah Perry and begins weekly streaming on April 13 on Apple TV+.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.