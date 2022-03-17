Loki star Tom Hiddleston engaged to actress Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged. The Marvel star proposed to his girlfriend of almost three years and the news was confirmed by People after Zawe wore a stunning oval cut ring at the 2022 BAFTAs.

The pair starred together in the Broadway play Betrayal, but didn't make their red carpet debut until 2021 at the Tony Awards. During their time together in New York they "showed great affection for each other, and you could also see that coming off slightly in their onstage performance".

At the BAFTAs Zawe wore a baby pink caftan cape dress and kept the rest of her look simple with a black bag and diamond drop earrings. She kept the ring hidden, but it was spotted when she posed for a picture with British personality AJ Odudu which revealed more details of the ring.

It features a large oval center stone surrounded by a halo of smaller yellow tones.

The play saw Tom star as Robert, a man whose wife Emma (played by Ashton) is having an affair with his best friend, Jerry. The story follows the infidelity in reverse, from its aftermath to its beginnings.

Tom has kept his private life private since his infamous fling with Taylor Swift in 2016.

Zawe and Ashton posed with AJ and showed off the ring

The actor, known for playing Loki in the Marvel franchise, previously shared that he believes "everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don't conflict the two".

"My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate," he added.

Meanwhile, Zawe has confessed she no longer intends to work alongside her beau in the foreseeable future. "I've been working with Tom on stage for a solid year – every night – so now we need at least two years apart now," she joked to the Mirror.

