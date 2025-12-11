Tom Hiddleston makes rare red carpet appearance with fiancée Zawe Ashton in sweeping red gown

Tom Hiddleston looked loved-up as he stepped out with his stunning fiancée Zawe Ashton in London on Wednesday night. The couple posed on the red carpet in a rare outing together at the series two premiere of the hit BBC show The Night Manager.

While Tom, 44, looked dapper in a chocolate brown double-breasted suit, Zawe, 41, wowed in a flowing red caped gown with a feather trim by fashion designer Taller Marmo. The actress recently gave birth to their second child, having welcomed a son together back in October 2022.

The couple are very private when it comes to their family, and the names of their children have not been publicly shared. The arrival of a second child - the gender of which has not been revealed - was only confirmed when Zawe, who has appeared in Fresh Meat, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Marvels, shared her visit to the Little Village baby bank charity on Instagram and spoke about her postpartum recovery.

Tom appears in The Night Manager opposite Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone, 28, as the leading lady, who turned heads in a Carolina Herrera ensemble. The new series will commence on New Year’s Day, almost ten years after the first season aired from February 2016 - the year the actor was romantically linked to Taylor Swift, who he is reported to have dated for three months.

© WireImage Tom and Zawe appeared together at the premiere of season two of The Night Manager

It was first revealed that Tom and Zawe were expecting a second child back in June when she showed off her growing bump for British Vogue. At the time, The star opened up about dressing for the red carpet, noting: "I think that every time you step onto a red carpet, there’s a really unique opportunity to express your authentic self, your individuality, your creativity."

In July, Zawe clarified her and Tom’s marital status on Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver’s Miss Me? podcast. "We've been engaged for a long time and there are, I think there have been publications that have named us husband and wife already," she told the hosts. "Those text messages [from friends and family] were very... there were some toxic paragraphs that were thrown my way. Like, okay... no, it didn't happen. We didn't do it in secret. We haven't eloped."

© WireImage The actor is starring in the new series alongside Camila Morrone and Diego Calva

© GC Images He previously dated Taylor Swift for three months in 2016

She added: "It's just a semantics thing. We call each other husband and wife. At some point, you're like, girlfriend, boyfriend... We just had a kid with another one on the way. It's [explicit] off people who are actually married…we've talked about [marriage]. I think the spiritual bond and the anchoring for what it does for you as a couple and as a family is really appealing to both of us."

The couple met in 2019 when they were both appearing in the play Betrayal on London’s West End, but it was only confirmed they were dating at the Tony Awards in September 2021. It was reported that they were engaged when Zawe was seen wearing a diamond ring at the BAFTAs in March 2022.