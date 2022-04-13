The Essex Serpent: everything you need to know about Tom Hiddleston’s new drama How good does The Essex Serpent look?

The Essex Serpent is one of Apple TV+’s biggest shows of 2022, and it's easy to see why! The period drama has an all-star cast, including Tom Hiddleston himself, and we can’t wait to see what it’s all about! Find out more about the plot, cast, and release date here…

Who is in The Essex Serpent’s cast?

Tom Hiddleston, who is best known for his roles in The Night Manager and as Loki in the MCU, stars alongside Homeland’s Claire Danes, The Tunnel star Clémence Poésy, and Harry Potter actor Frank Dillane.

What is The Essex Serpent about?

The story is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Sarah Perry, and follows a London widow Cora Seaborne who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar, but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the terrifying entity.

Homeland star Claire plays Cora

Sarah previously opened up about the inspiration behind the novel, telling NPR: "My husband and I are both from Essex, and one thing that American listeners may not know about Essex is that it's the butt of jokes in the UK, so it's considered to be the most unglamorous, foolish and vulgar of places.

"And Essex actually has a lot of history, and a lot of ancient myth and legend in it. And my husband told me, as we were driving through the Essex countryside, that a great beast had been seen in 1669, near the village of Henham on the Mount. And that immediately struck off the idea for the book. It was like someone lighting a match in a dark room, and then suddenly you can see all these pictures on the wall. My imagination went into overdrive."

Tom Hiddleston also stars

When is The Essex Serpent out?

The show will be released on 13 May on Apple TV+, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what it is all about. Meanwhile, you can read Sarah Perry’s novel if you want more details!

