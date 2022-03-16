Tom Hiddleston's new period drama The Essex Serpent finally gets release date - and it's so soon! The series is based on Sarah Perry's best-selling 2016 novel

The release date for Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes' new series The Essex Serpent has finally been confirmed - and fans will be thrilled to hear that they don't have much longer to wait!

MORE: Dolly Alderton shares first look photo of Everything I Know About Love - and it looks amazing

The first two episodes of the new drama, based on Sarah Perry's bestselling 2016 novel of the same name, will premiere on Apple TV+ site Friday 13 May 2022. It's expected that the remaining episodes will then drop weekly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet The Essex Serpent star Tom Hiddleston

Alongside the exciting announcement, Apple TV+ also released a new image from the series and it shows the Avengers star and Homeland actress in costume as Will Ransome and Cora Seaborne enjoying a windy walk on the beach. Check it out below...

The Essex Serpent will star Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes

Set in Victorian London, the series will tell the story of a widow from London named Cora who becomes engrossed by a local superstition of a mythical sea creature after relocating to a rural seaside village in Essex.

MORE: 11 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

MORE: ITV's Holding: viewers seriously divided over new murder mystery

As the synopsis reads: "She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar Will Ransome, but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature."

Joining the two A-list stars in the series are a number of familiar faces, including Harry Potter stars Clémence Poésy and Frank Dillane, as well as Call the Midwife's Hayley Squires. The series has been adapted for screens by BAFTA-nominee Anna Symon and helmed by Ali & Ava director Clio Barnard.

MORE: Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie and Theo James melt hearts in drama The Time Traveller’s Wife’s first trailer

Originally, Keira Knightley was meant to take on the role of Cora but she withdrew from the project in 2020 before filming, which took place on location in Essex, commenced.

A representative for the star confirmed that she had to pull out over childcare concerns for her two daughters, Edie and Delilah, as they told the Daily Mail: "There wasn't a comfortable scenario for Keira that could be put in place for an extended period of childcare required for the four-and-a-half-month production."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.