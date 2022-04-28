Hoda Kotb opens up about body image amid heated debate with co-host

Whenever Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager get to the debate segment of their show, fans already know the two are bringing their A game, as the two passionately agree or disagree on a variety of topics.

MORE: Today's Jenna Bush Hager opens up about hilarious off-air antics with Hoda Kotb - exclusive

The latest debate was no less impassioned, and Hoda seriously took the cake as she surprised – and inspired – fans with a confession about how she likes to dress for the beach.

The two got to make their case regarding the kind of swimwear they opt for when going to the beach, bikini or one piece, and the longtime Today host left fans with a heartfelt message about confidence her mother passed on to her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hoda and Jenna's swimsuit-clad polar plunge sparks on-air debate

MORE: Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

As she argued in favor of wearing a bikini, she explained: "My mother, who is in her eighties, wears a bikini bathing suit. She taught me that confidence comes from the inside. She is tan, bronzed, and beautiful."

To conclude her strong argument, she revealed: "Ever since that, I too have worn a bikini," and as her co-host looked at her with an equally amazed yet dubious look in her eyes, Hoda loudly exclaimed: "Who cares if stuff is goo-ing out? It doesn't matter! You live once, how do you want to live?! Scared?!"

Though she undoubtedly had a strong case going for her, Jenna had an equally strong rebuttal.

The hilarious yet inspiring debate

She detailed her feelings about preferring to wear a one piece bathing suit, admitting: "Not all of us tan equally, some of us have stomachs that haven't seen the light of day since I was 18!"

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares candid photo with Prince Harry following tell-all interview

MORE: Hoda Kotb's stand-in host revealed as star takes time off Today

The Everything Beautiful In Its Time author hilariously explained: "If that burns, how does that make my body feel? Not so good! Some of us also have a larger region right up here," as she pointed to her chest.

The two never fail to get a reaction out of each other and fans

She also added the fact that: "We want to throw our kids in the air. When my bathing suit fell off, it scared people! So I like to be tight."

Fans raved about their debate, relating to both sides, and writing: "Whatever makes you feel beautiful and confident, wear that!" and: "Wear what you love," as well as: "Gosh both arguments are excellent!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.