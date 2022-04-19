Hoda Kotb's stand-in host revealed as star takes time off Today The NBC star is off on a well-deserved break!

Hoda Kotb has had a busy few weeks at work and is off on a well-deserved break at the end of the week.

The Today star was off from work on Monday and replaced on the Fourth Hour by Justin Sylvester, who kept her seat warm alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

And after the show, Justin revealed that he would be returning at the end of the week.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb left shocked and tearful by surprise on Today

The TV star shared his joy on Instagram that he would be coming back on Friday.

Alongside a video montage of stills of him and Jenna on set, he wrote: "So much fun sitting in for @hodakotb today! CANT WAIT to be back with @jennabhager again THIS FRIDAY! @hodaandjenna."

Fans were quick to praise Justin, with one writing: "You should make Justin the number one sub when you need one, he's so good at it," while another wrote: "You were wonderful as always." A third added: "Justin is such a natural."

Justin Sylvester will return to Today to fill in for Hoda Kotb this Friday

Justin is no stranger to Today and is a regular contributor on the NBC daytime show. Jenna, meanwhile, marked her own return to the show after several days off last week.

The TV star tested positive from Covid, but was back to full health to mark the start of a new week. It's an exciting time for Jenna too, whose children's book, The Superpower Sisterhood, is out today.

Jenna wrote the book with her twin sister Barbara and the pair shared footage of themselves promoting their new story, while holding up copies of The Superpower Sisterhood, on Monday evening ahead of the publish day.

Hoda Kotb with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda, meanwhile, has been enjoying some downtime with her family.

The star shared some lovely photos on social media from the Easter weekend with her daughters Haley and Hope, and mother Sammi, who also happened to be celebrating her birthday.

The Today star is a doting mom to daughters Haley and Hope

The weekend followed on from her exciting work celebration on Friday, where she was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame, along with her co-star Savannah Guthrie.

The Today star left everyone in awe during her powerful speech, including Savannah, who after listening to Hoda told the audience: "Life lesson, never follow Hoda Kotb."

