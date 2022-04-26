Today's Jenna Bush Hager opens up about hilarious off-air antics with Hoda Kotb - exclusive The Today stars are such good friends!

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb have a close working relationship on the fourth hour of Today, and it sounds like a lot of fun off-air too!

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush talk the power of sisterhood

Jenna, who has just written her latest children's book, The Superpower Sisterhood, with her twin sister Barbara Bush, opened up about working with her co-stars while chatting to HELLO!

The mom-of-three revealed that she often gets in fits of giggles with Hoda, and it's often made all the more funnier as it's never when they're supposed to be laughing.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager praises mom Laura Bush with moving story

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh.

MORE: Hoda Kotb supports Jenna Bush Hager during proud moment

MORE: Hoda Kotb's stand-in host revealed as star takes time off Today

That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared. Sheinelle Jones on the other hand, has a lot of fun at Jenna's expense, according to the talented author.

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb have so much fun backstage!

"Sheinelle is really great too. She's a great dancer and really I think she's laughing more at me, I'll be like 'Sheinelle how's this move?' She's like 'No, still not good!'

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's stand-in hosts get Today viewers talking

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager delights fans with new update on her and twin Barbara's much-anticipated book

"I've entered the Sheinelle School of Dance multiple times. So far, I've learnt a TikTok or two but I haven't elevated to the dance level I think I should be," she said laughing.

Jenna and Barbara have just released their latest book, The Superpower Sisterhood

What's more, Jenna even got to work with her sister on Today last week, as Barbara filled in for Hoda on the fourth hour while she was on assignment interviewing Prince Harry in The Hague.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager prepares for exciting month with her family

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares sweet tribute to Jenna Bush Hager following career milestone

"It was something I never thought I would do but it was so fun being with Jenna co-hosting Today. We had so many fun sisterhood theme guests which was really fun. I had an absolute blast," Barbara told HELLO!

"I've asked her before and she just didn't respond, and so I was like 'I take this as a no', but she liked it more than she thought she was going to," Jenna added.

"Yes, it was fun, very fun," Barbara agreed.

Catch Jenna on Today with Hoda & Jenna weekdays on NBC, and check out her fab book club, Read with Jenna.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.