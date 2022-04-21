Hoda Kotb shares candid photo with Prince Harry following tell-all interview The Today star interviewed the royal on Wednesday

Hoda Kotb sat down with Prince Harry on Wednesday's Today, where he opened up about everything from family life to his relationship with the royal family.

MORE: Prince Harry says US now 'feels like home' after relocation with Meghan Markle

And following the televised interview, Hoda took to Instagram to share several photographs with Harry, which had been taken at the Invictus Games.

Hoda is currently in The Netherlands where this year's Invictus Games are taking place, and posted one picture of herself and Harry together with two young children cheering on one of the competitors.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Prince Harry discovers his and Meghan Markle's visit to the Queen

"The @weareinvictusgames are all about their familes! Fun to see Layla and Elijah Cheering dad on!" she captioned the post.

MORE: Hoda Kotb's stand-in host revealed as star takes time off Today

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were torn over son Archie's first name

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "This is a beautiful picture," while another wrote: "It's fun to see you and Harry cheering!" A third added: "Wonderful," alongside a love heart emoji.

During the interview, Hoda quizzed Harry on many things, including whether or not he would be taking his and Meghan Markle's children, Archie, two, and Lilbet, ten months, to the UK to visit the Queen.

Hoda Kotb shared a candid photo of her and Prince Harry following her interview

He replied: "I don’t know yet, there’s lots of things – security issues and everything else. So this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her."

MORE: Why Meghan Markle has flown back to Los Angeles - four days before Prince Harry

MORE: Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

The Prince also opened up about his love and respect for the monarch, who turns 96 on Thursday.

Asked what the best thing about his grandmother is, he replied: "Her sense of humour and her ability to see humour in so many different silly things. We have a really special relationship, we talk about things that she can’t talk about with anybody else."

He then cheekily added: "But I think after a certain age you get bored of birthdays."

Prince Harry opened up to Hoda

When asked by Hoda if he missed his brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles, amid their public feud, he replied: "For me at the moment I’m here focused on these guys and giving everything I can 120 per cent to them to make sure they have the experience of a lifetime.

MORE: Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Mia Tindall steal the show at Easter Sunday service - best photos

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have first public hug during Invictus Games - best photos

"That's my focus here and when I leave here, I go back and my focus is my family, who I miss massively."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.