Fans defend Martine McCutcheon after sharing confusing bikini post

Martine McCutcheon loves to share inspiring images with her fans on Instagram, be it interior or fashion, but on Wednesday she shared a beach photo that left fans confused.

MORE: Martine McCutcheon stuns in monochrome skirt – and sparks a big reaction

The image, which was posted alongside a Billy Joel song, shows a woman walking on the beach in a white swimsuit, a straw hat and matching bag, and the caption reads: "Holidays please."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon gets candid about exercise struggle – and it's so relatable

Many fans thought the image posted was of Martine and were quick to share their concerns in the comments section.

READ: Martine McCutcheon shares highly-emotional family post: fans reach out

RELATED: Martine McCutcheon shares honest health update with her followers

"Gorgeous but too thin," one wrote, whilst a second added: "You look lovely but don't lose any more weight."

Many of Martine's fans thought the woman featured in the photo was her

Others were quick to jump to her defense. "So many people assuming it's Martine," one said, whilst a second remarked: "All these people thinking they have rights to talk about her figure. She hasn't said this is her and if it is she looks amazing!"

A third added: "U look fab, ignore the too thin comments, you're happy, u feel great and that's all that counts. Rock your confidence lady xxx."

Many, still thinking she was the one in the photo, begged to know how she has lost her weight, something Martine has decided never to speak about.

The star loves fashion and interiors and often shares pictures that inspire her with fans

Explaining the reason why to HELLO! last year, the actress said: "Because you know what? I think because it's the only thing that makes a headline.

"That makes me sad - I think that we are slowly getting better but women are so much more than that. Slowly women are being braver and not standing for being defined by it."

Martine also revealed that she was inspired by Holly Willoughby, who has never publicly spoken in detail about her journey, despite fan concerns and comments that she was losing too much weight.

"I think it's quite a delicate subject, and I think it's something that with all the things I've done in my career, if I talk about it, that's the thing that makes the headlines. So that's why I just don't bother anymore because I just think it's a bit demeaning," she added.