Martine McCutcheon took to Instagram on Sunday to share a moving post with her fans.

The actress – who shares seven-year-old Rafferty with husband Jack McManus – uploaded a sweet snapshot of her little boy sat in the back of the family car and dressed up in a pirate costume.

She explained to her followers: "For any parent who needs to hear this. Rafferty had a friend's party today. The dress code was glitz, disco or normal - Whatever you like! Rafferty wanted to be a pirate with a hint of glitz to show he knew the dress code with his sequinned gold belt (mummys!)

"When he arrived, he was the only boy dressed up. A few of his friends asked why he was dressed like that as they were in their normal (but lovely) outfits. They were perfectly nice about it but I could see he felt a bit embarrassed for the first time…

Martine shared a sweet snapshot of her son Rafferty

"I got a lump in my throat and explained he wanted to look great, make an effort and dress up for the party! (I still felt for him though!)

"You have the rest of your life to fit in my darling / And only if you want to! You and your friends are all wonderful and unique in your own way.

The actress couldn't be prouder of her little boy

"Keep loving your outfits for as long as you can (like mummy) and never be embarrassed for expressing yourself or doing what you love… After all, it's served mummy and daddy very well all their lives and career! Your friends love you as you are so don't worry!"

The post sparked a big reaction amongst fans. "Love this! Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons. The world needs more of this x," one wrote. "He looks amazing! Nothing should dull his sparkle," a second shared."You go little man and always be you," said a third.

Rafferty celebrated his seventh birthday in February

Martine and singer Jack have been married since September 2012 and welcomed their son in February 2015.

In honour of his seventh birthday earlier this year, Martine shared a sweet family photo showing the trio posing together in a room filled with colourful balloons. "My bubba boy is 7 today! Omg! Rafferty we lucked out with you… you are such a gift," she wrote. "You make us laugh, feel so much love and me and Daddy are so, SO proud of you!

"You make us more happy than you can imagine and we love you 'more than a millions pounds!' We can’t wait for your Rock & Rap party later! Your party music list is on standby! And your outfit! Whoop whoop! #birthdayboy #7yearsold."

