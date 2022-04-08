Martine McCutcheon looks sunkissed as she stuns in figure-hugging jeans The former EastEnders star looked phenomenal

Martine McCutcheon looked glowing as she returned from her idyllic holiday with husband Jack and son Rafferty, seven, to attend an exciting event in London on Thursday evening.

Captured appearing at the SHEIN x Klarna spring collection launch in Covent Garden, Martine swapped her bikini for a blazer and stepped out looking as chic as ever.

WATCH: Martine shares very relatable exercise struggle

The Love Actually star looked wonderful post-holiday, and matched the cropped black blazer with ankle-length, light blue jeans and still kept a holiday twist by teaming the look with a pair of black chunky sandals.

Martine looked gorgeous post-holiday

Despite her quick dash back to the UK, one thing is for sure and that is that the holiday lifestyle certainly agrees with Martine as she stunned social media with so many gorgeous looks whilst away.

The mother-of-one penned how well she had adapted to the sun-kissed lifestyle in a caption on a glorious photo she posted to her Instagram.

The star wrote: "One of the things I love most about holidays is the lack of decisions to make! And the ones you DO make are so lovely…

Martine looked glamorous before a busy day of relaxing

"Pool or Beach? Bikini or one piece? Dress, shirt, or kaftan? Where shall we go for dinner? I’ve lost all sense of time and love it.

"I’m a typical Taurean in that I like to do things well but at my own pace - I hate being rushed and the holiday time zone definitely suits me!

"We don’t go abroad often where it doesn’t involve work of some kind and I’ve decided I want to do it more often! It’s SO good for the soul.

"Where do you suggest is lovely in Europe? You guys have given me such amazing suggestions in the past - Both kid-friendly and couple/ friend options are so welcome! Thank you #holidays #timeout #moreplay #goodforthesoul #oufitinspo."

Martine and son Rafferty in their hotel room

In the photo, Martine stunned in a relaxed white and blue maxi dress which she paired with Louis Vuitton sandals.

Friends and fans were quick to weigh in on the beautiful snap with their getaway suggestions. Imelda May replied, "I haven’t had a holiday in years!! I need to be more you!"

One fan commented: "North of Ibiza … it’s beautiful and the island has amazing restaurants all over.

"If you want a night out you are 20 mins from madness or stay in the north and do yoga and meditate. Been going with my 3 children for 12 yrs. Enjoy."

A second penned: "Looking gorgeous and enjoy every single second!!!"

