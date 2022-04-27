Martine McCutcheon stuns in monochrome skirt – and sparks a big reaction The star posed in her family home

Martine McCutcheon was in a very productive mood on Monday!

The former EastEnders star took to Instagram to share an update with fans after a busy day at home – and sparked quite a reaction in the process.

In the candid snapshot, taken at her family home, Martine can be seen arranging stems of eucalyptus in a clear glass vase. She appears to be stood in the hallway, with a black and white picture hung on the wall, and an oversized mirror resting on the floor.

Martine looked beautiful in her monochrome ensemble

"Evening All! I hope you are all well," Martine began. "I love that feeling of ticking off a 'To Do”' list! I had a day of sorting bits and bobs that I've wanted to get done for SO long but till Sunday I hadn't had a proper day off unless I was ill!

"Anyway! it was very satisfying indeed! I adored the weather today too. I'm going to get an early night as I've got lots on tomorrow!" She added the hashtags #tickedlotsoffmylist #gotlotsdone #timetopotteraround #atlast #hurrah #satisfying.

Despite her busy day of chores, Martine still looked glamorous in the photo, dressed in a long polkadot skirt and black jumper that highlighted her slender frame. "Such a beautiful smile!" one fan sweetly remarked, while a second added: "You look amazing."- A third noted: "You look amazing Martine, l am glad you done all your bits and bobs today."

A large number related to Martine's accomplishments that day. "Such a good feeling when everything is done!!" one agreed.

The star with husband Jack and their son Rafferty

"I love a to do list and then the feeling of ticking it off as you get the things done. You look gorgeous Martine. I hope you have a lovely day tomorrow," said a second.

And a third noted: "I love doing all the bits and bobs. Something so satisfying about getting them done!"

