Martine McCutcheon shares honest health update with her followers The actress admitted it was time to address her health issues

Martine McCutcheon took to Instagram on Thursday to share her health woes, honestly admitting she is experiencing perimenopausal symptoms.

Alongside a selfie, the actress wrote: "I've had the worst stomach bug and I just can't get my shizz together the last week or so … On top of the lyme and fibro I definitely think I'm perimenopausal too... Oh joy!"

"I'm having symptoms for two weeks of the month and it's getting worse," she continued. "It's such an individual thing and I feel it's time for me to address it for sure!"

She used the hashtags #feelingloopy #tired #achy #nextchapter and her followers were quick to send their love and advice. "Text me about this for sure. Been there done that and got that t shirt!!! Lots to make that better," wrote Martine's friend Emma Forbes. Another commented: " Being a women is flippin hard work!! Keep going Martine! You've got this!"

Martine commented back: "I’ve been diagnosed with a few big extras too! Bloody hell there's no hope! You gotta laugh!"

Martine McCutcheon suffers with several invisible health issues

The actress has spoken openly in the past about her health conditions. revealing that she struggles the most with ME, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome.

"I'm coping really well, like a lot of people out there, my disease is invisible and it can make you feel unsupported or misunderstood," she said.

Martine said she sometimes feels misunderstood in her illness

"It can make you tired and it can be unpredictable, which I hate as I love routine and being reliable. But in a way, I look at it as my friend now rather than my foe."

Martine was first diagnosed with ME in 2011 - a long-term illness that causes extreme tiredness - and was then diagnosed with lyme disease, an infectious bacterial condition passed on from being bitten by an infected tick. Fibromyalgia, meanwhile, causes pain all over the body.

