Michelle Keegan celebrates her exciting news with blissful break

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan let fans in on a big beauty secret after sharing a snap of her go-to destination for a relaxing beauty break.

The 34-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday and posted a photo of Derma Spa in Milton Keynes where she enjoyed some "pamper time."

Captioning the photo, MK penned: "@dermaspa_uk Finally back to my fave place for a little bit of pamper time with my girl @nilamholmes."

Skin and beauty expert Nilam Holmes, who Michelle visited for her treatment, had nothing but compliments for the Our Girl actress and shared her gushing thoughts for her star client.

Michelle revealed the location to her 5.7 million followers

Resharing Michelle's photo on Instagram Nilam wrote: "Love it when @michkeegan comes to visit me @dermaspa_mk. Looking after Michelle's skin is an absolute pleasure because…

"a) She is like a breath of fresh air mixed with a big ray of sunshine from up north. b) We have the best catch-up and easiest convos about absolute rhubarb. c) She is like a walking TV guide so I never have to browse Netflix. d) She has amazing skin already."

We're not surprised Nilam had so many compliments for the star - she always looks flawless!

Knitted Ruched Front Top, £30, Very

Michelle's special spa treat came just after she updated fans with more vibrant additions to her summer collection with Very, and posted a glimpse of the range to her Instagram.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Summer newness."

Looking as spectacular as ever, Michelle showcased a variety of stunning looks which included an elegant white cut-out dress and a stunning orange and pink crochet crop top which she paired with matching pink trousers.

Michelle looked unbelievable in her summer looks

Other looks included a full-length, orange figure-hugging dress and a chic orange and pink floral dress.

Friends and fans of the actress flocked to comment on how beautiful she looked.

Vicky Pattison commented with a heart-eyes emoji.

One fan wrote: "LOVE the bright colours!" A second commented: "She’s not even real." A third replied: "Gorgeous."

