Michelle Keegan's cleanser for dewy skin is from The Body Shop - and it's just £8.50

Ever wondered how Michelle Keegan achieves her gorgeous, glowing skin? The star has revealed that she uses the Vitamin E cream cleanser from The Body Shop - and it's just £8.50!

The 34-year-old is known for her flawless skin, often looking radiant in minimal makeup, which is why we need her staple cleanser used to remove her makeup.

Thankfully, the cleanser is in stock. But you better hurry, as the star's favourite may sell out.

Vitamin E cream cleanser, £8.50, The Body Shop

Enriched with Vitamin E and wheatgerm oil, the light, creamy cleanser removes makeup and impurities to leave you with silky soft skin. Not only that, but the cleanser is soap-free and suitable for all skin types. What's not to love?

Vitamin E is a popular skincare ingredient best known for protecting and moisturising, perfect for skin that is in need of hydration - giving a squeaky clean finish without being harsh.

Michelle told Women's Health, "I feel like I'm giving something nice to my skin when I use it - and, I can tell the difference once I take it off, my skin is really rejuvenated and dewy".

It's not just Michelle that loves the cleanser, gaining an impressive average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from shoppers.

One reviewer wrote, "This cleanser is great, it gets so much dirt off my face that I didn't know was there, and leaves my skin feeling soft and clean". Another added "The best cleanser on the market".

As far as skincare bargains go, this is not one to miss!

