Michelle Keegan shows off toned figure following lunch date with Mark Wright The couple spent Easter in the UK

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright enjoyed a spectacular lunch date together on Easter Sunday – and the actress looked stunning in a casual look during the outing.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, headed to the Roslin Beach Hotel, located in Southend-on-Sea, and enjoyed a mouth-watering Sunday Roast.

Taking to their respective Instagram, the pair shared pictures from their date, and while they did not share any of them together, Michelle delighted fans with a gorgeous picture of herself.

In the snap, the Our Girl star can be seen gently stoking a horse whilst looking summery in a black tank top, that perfectly showcased her toned arms, and high-waisted figure-hugging jeans.

The actress looked stunning in jeans and a black top on Easter Sunday

To complete the look, the 34-year-old wore round sunglasses and accessorised with a gold watch and a matching bracelet.

It was definitely a special weekend for the couple as on Sunday, Mark teased fans about his and Michelle's first major project together – ultra-glam sportswear range Aytee7.

Mark posted a picture of himself showcasing one of their products, a grey hoodie featuring the brand's name written across the front.

"Loading," he simply captioned the post.

Mark showcased a designed from their new brand

"New clothing brand?" a fan asked, whilst another wondered: "Is it out yet??"

Not much is known about Mark and Michelle's newest venture, but the former TOWIE star spoke about it last month, revealing it's "the biggest thing we've ever done".

Mark told childhood friend and professional footballer Aaron McLean on his No Boundaries podcast: "It's about staying on top of what's new, what's next […] I'm going into something else at the moment with my wife, it's the first thing we've ever done together which is a completely different thing to anything I've ever done."

He added: "I'm hoping that's going to be the biggest thing we do."