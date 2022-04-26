Michelle Keegan is a dream in mesh crop top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan has turned up the heat once again with a romantic new look. The Brassic star took to social media to share a series of unseen outfits – looking incredible in each and every one of them.

The 34-year-old wowed fans wearing an orange and pink-hued mesh crop top with long sleeves, a V-neck and ruched detailing. She teamed the item with a pair of hot pink high-waisted trousers that boasted a smart tailored fit and shocking colour.

Michelle wore her brunette hair down loose in a gently tussled blowdry and accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings. The star opted for a glamorous on-set makeup concoction, that consisted of a sultry smokey eye, subtle eyeliner flick, defined contour a nude lip and a gentle powdering of rose pink blush.

The actress took to Instagram to share the look with her 5.7 million followers, alongside the caption: "Summer newness @veryuk #ad."

Fans and friends couldn't help but express their awe at Michelle's playful fashion sense. "LOVE the bright colours," commented one fan, while another added: "BRB just buying it all" with a laughing emoji.

A third penned: "Stunningly beautiful," with a string of heart-eyes emojis and a fourth agreed, saying: "She's not even real," with a fire emoji.

Love Michelle's knitted long sleeve top? Well, luckily for you it's still available to buy online. Featuring a relaxed fit in a soft, lightweight material, this top is ideal for lounge days at home or coffee dates with friends.

Knitted Ruched Front Top, £30, Very

On Monday, Michelle launched her latest fashion collection at Very and has unveiled some vibrant designs. The range includes fun tailoring, colour block maxi dresses and white broderie dresses – ideal for occasion wear, holidays and even work in the warmer weather. One of our favourites is an orange midi dress that is giving us some major Carrie Bradshaw vibes.

