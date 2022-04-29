﻿
Holly Ramsay shares sweet sunbathing picture alongside brother Oscar during LA family break

The family are staying at their LA home

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly has a beautiful relationship with her youngest brother Oscar. While there is a 19-year age gap between the two, Gordon and Tana's daughter can often be seen caring for her three-year-old sibling, and this week, they even sunbathed together.

Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old posted an adorable picture that showed her sunbathing next to her brother Oscar.

WATCH: Holly Ramsay dances with brother Oscar in adorable new video

"Two sun babes sunbabe-ing (as Oscar says)," Holly captioned the sweet shot taken at their Los Angeles, California, home.

Fans loved the rare family snap, with many commenting on how "adorable" it was.

Holly and brother Oscar sunbathed at the family's LA home

"He's such a cutie," one wrote, whilst another added: "Oscar is such a cutie and Holly is a great big sister."

The Ramsay family seem to be currently staying at their Los Angeles home, which I located in Bel-Air and reportedly cost $6.75million.

The stunning home has everything the family would need, with incredible views of the canyon, city and ocean.

The five-bedroom mansion has high ceilings, an impressive entrance way with a stunning staircase, an outside dining terrace, and of course, a large swimming pool, where Holly and Oscar's picture was taken.

Holly and dad Gordon travelled to Saudi Arabia earlier this year to watch Formula 1

Earlier this week, Holly shared another post with her younger brother dancing on TikTok, and fans couldn't get enough of the adorable duo.

The clip was part of a "get ready with me" video and saw the brother-and-sister-duo grooving together to Golden by Harry Styles inside one of the bedrooms at their impressive holiday abode in LA.

Before the dancing began, Holly addressed her followers: "Hello, tonight my parents are going to dinner on a date night and obviously I'm crashing it and get ready with me… "My dad literally just shouted 'Hols are you ready to leave in five?' and I was like 'yeah…she's not ready to leave in five…let's get dressed.'"

It wasn't long before the youngest Ramsay made a full appearance and showed off his own outfit for the evening, which was a pair of cosy navy blue pyjamas. The pair then proceeded to dance together.

