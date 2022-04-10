Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana stuns in jaw-dropping dress at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tana Ramsay turned heads at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding in Palm Beach as she dazzled in a glittering gold gown - and it's even more showstopping than Victoria Beckham's.

LOOK: Harper Beckham looks so sweet in bridesmaid dress at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding

Gordon Ramsay's wife opted for an elegant floor-length dress for the star-studded nuptials, complete with a figure-flattering scooped back, open neckline and mesmerising fishtail skirt. Tana's dress channelled the Duchess of Cambridge's iconic Jenny Packham gown from the James Bond premiere - and we can't get enough of the sparkles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding - all the details

Tana, 47, was pictured in the MailOnline hand-in-hand with Gordon, 55, looking like royalty in the jaw-dropping dress.

The glamorous mother-of-five wore her glossy brunette tresses in voluminous curls, adding a coordinating glittery clutch bag to complete her look. Divine!

Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding was a family affair for the Ramsays, as Tana and Gordon were also joined by their daughters Tilly, Holly and Megan, as well as their son Jack.

The Ramsays attended Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding

Holly, who looked stunning in a daring thigh-split gown, was pictured sipping on a glass of Champagne while chatting to her famous father.

SEE: Inside Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's lavish Florida wedding – LIVE UPDATES

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham relax at incredible £5m holiday home ahead of Brooklyn's wedding

The 23-year-old rocked a pair of vibrant orange heels to elevate her monochrome ensemble, opting for a far more understated look than her mother's glitzy gown.

Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly looked equally as stunning in a fitted, floor-length gown in a deep burgundy hue, looking radiant with big bouncy curls as she mingled with Romeo Beckham.

GET TANA'S LOOK

Bronze Sequin Bodycon Dress, £150, River Island

No expenses have been spared for the star-studded wedding, held at the Peltz family's £76million Palm Beach estate. The impressive property spans 44,000 square feet and looks out over Florida's stunning coastline.

It's thought Snoop Dogg will be DJing and the hip-hop legend is even rumoured to have organised Brooklyn's stag do.

Tilly Ramsay looked gorgeous in a burgundy gown

Meanwhile, the MailOnline reported that Brooklyn has signed a prenup, due to the Beckham family's £38 million wealth being substantially smaller than the £1.3 billion fortune of Brooklyn's future in-laws Nelson and Claudia Peltz.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.