Holly Ramsay exposes dad Gordon's controversial meal

Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to a bit of controversy, however, on Thursday it was his daughter who held him to account for a surprising choice he made at dinner.

READ: Gordon Ramsay hits back after being 'shamed' for staying in Cornwall with his family in lockdown

The Micheline star chef was spotted on daughter Holly's Instagram Stories, settling a long argued debated as to whether pineapple belongs on pizza – and his response might just shock you.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon settles the pineapple on pizza debate while out with daughter Holly

In the video clip, Holly, 22, zoomed in first on a delicious looking pizza which was topped with parma ham and rocket, but as she zoomed in closer she called out a controversial ingredient hidden amongst the toppings - pineapple!

She then turned the camera to her dad Gordon who looked rather mischievous.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana wows in high-slit dress at work party crashed by chef

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay's lookalike son undergoes hair transformation - and his parents can't agree

She wrote on the clip: "Sir there is pineapple on that pizza…@gordonramsay" and opened the question out to the public.

Holly asked her 292,000 followers: "Does pineapple belong on pizza?" and the results, so far, show it is a near-even split (shockingly) with 53% voting yes and 47% voting no. Looks like Gordon isn't so controversial after all!

A throwback shot of Gordon and Holly looking closer than ever

The father-daughter pair seemed as close as ever in the short snapshot, which was filmed at Pizzeria Motto, in central London.

There outing comes weeks after Holly posted a photo on Instagram in aid of International Women's Day where Gordon was quick to show his support for the 22 year old.

In the photo, the blond beauty looked sensational perched on the edge of a swimming pool, she captioned the post: "Happy International Women’s Day. I’m so grateful to be surrounded by such hard working & inspirational women #internationalwomensday."

Holly celebrating International Women's Day on Instagram

Dad, Gordon commented: "So proud of you @hollyramsayy" with a red love heart.

In December last year, Gordon again stood proudly with his daughter, who this time, announced she had been sober for one year on her Instagram.

As well as liking the post, Metro reported that proud dad Gordon commented on her commendable milestone. He wrote: "What an incredible young lady and words can’t explain enough how proud you make me feel love you so much Dad".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.