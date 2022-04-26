Holly Ramsay's sweet moment with younger brother Oscar will melt your heart The sister-brother duo are so adorable...

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay is quite the style icon, turning heads on Instagram with her daring outfits and sun-soaked bikini snaps - but the 22-year-old star took to social media on Tuesday for a totally different reason.

Holly shared an adorable snap of herself twinning with two-year-old brother, Oscar. The blonde beauty rocked an oversized grey sweater for the family snap, holding her baby brother on her hip. Oscar was also sporting a cute grey jumper and bike helmet, resting his head against his sister's cheek. How adorable!

As the siblings posed in coordinating clothes, Holly wrote: "Showed up in the same outfit," joking on her Instagram Story.

Gordon and his wife Tana Ramsay share five children together; Megan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, 22, Tilly, 20, and baby Oscar. And despite their differing ages, it's clear to see the Ramsay siblings are incredibly close.

Holly was style twins with her younger brother Oscar

Earlier this week, Holly shared another post with her younger brother dancing on TikTok, and fans couldn't get enough of the adorable duo.

The clip was part of a "get ready with me" video and saw the brother-and-sister-duo grooving together to Golden by Harry Styles inside one of the bedrooms at their impressive holiday abode in LA.

Before the dancing began, Holly addressed her followers: "Hello, tonight my parents are going to dinner on a date night and obviously I'm crashing it and get ready with me… "My dad literally just shouted 'Hols are you ready to leave in five?' and I was like 'yeah…she's not ready to leave in five…let's get dressed.'"

It wasn't long before the youngest Ramsay made a full appearance and showed off his own outfit for the evening, which was a pair of cosy navy blue pyjamas. The pair then proceeded to dance together.

Holly shared the sweet sunbathing photo alongside little Oscar this week

Fans couldn't get enough of the family update. One follower penned: "How cute with you and your little brother, outfit stunning - you look fab."

Another replied: "Wow your brother is a spitting image of your dad!" as a third wrote: "What a freaking cutie! And your outfit is so beautiful!"

