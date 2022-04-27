Holly Ramsay is a sun-kissed beach babe in sunshine yellow bikini Gordon Ramsay's daughter filmed from their luxe LA home

Holly Ramsay turned up the heat on Wednesday, taking to TikTok to show off her gorgeous holiday glow in a lemon yellow bikini and skirt co-ord.

The 22-year-old daughter of Gordon Ramsay looked radiant as she filmed a clip to Good Days by SZA, rocking the stylish ribbed bikini and chic straw fedora. Holly accessorised with two Cartier love bracelets and left her multiple tattoos on show as she posed up a storm in the chic swimwear.

WATCH: Holly Ramsay is glowing in playful bikini TikTok

Fans were quick to react to the star's playful video, rushing to the comments of her TikTok to share the love. "Yellow, stunner, glowing!" commented one fan, as another penned: "You're so pretty!"

Holly has just returned from a sun-soaked trip to the States, where the Ramsays attended the star-studded nuptials of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Holly enjoyed an extended stay in LA following Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding

Following their flying visit to Palm Beach to celebrate the $3.5million wedding, it is believed Gordon and his family extended their stay at their lavish $6.75 million home in Bel Air, while also spending time on the pristine beaches of Malibu.

Gordon and his wife Tana Ramsay share five children together; Megan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, 22, Tilly, 20, and baby Oscar. The family often jet-set across the globe to enjoy time in the US - and with a property as luxe as theirs, why wouldn't they?

The celebrity chef shares the lavish property with his wife Tana and their five children, and they have added plenty of character and personality to their Stateside residence.

Holly often shares snaps of her luxe holiday destinations

The Hell’s Kitchen star was enjoying some downtime at home with his daughter Holly during their last visit, when he jokingly showed how messy the 22-year-old's bedroom was, with clothes strewn across the bed and a suitcase on the floor.

After getting kicked out of his daughter's room he continued to film, showing inside another pristine bedroom with a neatly-made bed, pretty pink light fitting and a pair of matching bedside tables.

