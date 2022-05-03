Toddlers and Tiaras' Kailia Posey, star of beloved gif, dies aged 16 Her mom confirmed the tragic news

Kailia Posey, a former star of the TLC show Toddlers and Tiaras, has died at the age of 16.

Her mom, Marcy Posey Gatterman, confirmed the news on social media, writing: "I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

Kailia had become a beloved gif used around the world

She also posted a picture of the teen at her prom taken last month. In the picture, Kailia wore a sparkling gold gown and had a big smile on her face.

"Well the dress didn’t come in and the earrings didn’t. So we found a dress ASAP. We make it work. Prom 2022 for kailia and friends," her mom captioned the post just days before she shared the tragic news of Kailia's passing.

Her cause of death has not been confirmed.

"Sending you love and light. I am so sorry, I am speechless," commented one family friend as others sent prayers.

Her mom paid tribute on social media

Kailia appeared on one episode of the TLC reality show, which aired from 2009 to 2013.

However she was perhaps best known for being the face of a hugely popular gif, when a reaction she made during the California Tropic Arizona pageant at the age of five began making its way around the internet.

In recernt years Kailia was still participating in pageants, and in February she took part Miss Washington Teen USA.

Her profile revealed that she "loves to entertain, from performing contortion with Cirque du Soleil, to playing Agnes in the Netflix movie Eli in 2018".

She also revealed that she planned "to study aviation in college and become a commercial pilot," and that she "hopes to show members of her generation that they can positively impact the world if they are patient and work hard".