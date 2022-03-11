Magnolia Network's Joanna Gaines shares adorable video of youngest son saying 'good night' to his plants Joanna and Chip Gaines have five children

Magnolia Network's Joanna Gaines has shared an adorable video of her youngest son wishing his plants "good night".

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's lavish Nashville home could rival a palace

"Before the sun sets, he tells his little plants good night and to not let the (bed) bugs bite!" she captioned the post which had fans fawning over the "gentle" way he treated the plants.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Magnolia Network's Joanna Gaines shares adorable video of youngest son saying 'good night' to his plants

"This is the sweetest, cutest thing ever!!!! He's so gentle with his little plants," commented one fan as another added: "No wonder they’re so beautiful."

"We need more love like this in the world right now," shared another.

MORE: Inside Gayle King's jaw-dropping $7.1m Manhattan penthouse

Joanna and her husband Chip have five children, Drake, 17, 15-year-old Ella, 13-year-old son Duke, Emmie, 11, and three-year-old Crew. Crew is often featured on her social channels, and last month she posted an adorable family video that had fans all calling her youngest son the spitting image of her husband Chip.

"Snow days at the farm are the best days," Joanna captioned the video that saw Crew wrapped up warm against the snowstorm that had hit Texas.

Crew wished his plants a 'good night'

As he entered the kitchen, he sat in a rocking chair and gave a big sigh.

"What a sweet precious moment. thanks for sharing with us," wrote one fan as another shared: "I know it’s Crew, but I envisioned Chip during this entire snippet. He’s definitely Chip’s personality and TWIN."

Chip and Joanna call Crawford, Texas - just a few miles outside of Waco - home, and their property is situated on 40 stunning acres and was originally built in 1895. They spent 18 months flopping the property, turning it from a two-bedroom house into a home with gorgeous old-country charm and big enough for all seven members of the family.

Chip and Joanna run many businesses in Waco

After becoming the stars of the hit TV show Fixer Upper they recently launched their own channel, Magnolia Network, with Discovery to replace the DIY Network.

As well as home-flipping shows, it also features Maine Cabin Masters, Mind For Design, and Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation.

The pair have also transformed the Texas city of Waco by launching hugely popular businesses Magnolia Home, Magnolia Market, Silos Baking Co, The Little Shop on Bosque, The Shops at the Silos, and the restaurant Magnolia Table.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.