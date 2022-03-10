Maggie Q shares emotional Nikita experience as she praises Pivoting co-stars

Pivoting star Maggie Q has praised her co-stars as she admits that she now has a list of "nos" when it comes to deciding what projects to take next.

The former CW star now stars as Sarah, one of a group of three best friends who change their lives dramatically when their fourth friend, Coleen, dies after a battle with cancer. The half-hour sitcom also stars Ginnifer Goodin and Eliza Coupe, and Maggie shared that she "respects" them both which made saying yes easy.

WATCH: Maggie Q stars in Fox comedy Pivoting

"If something comes in, and it's a drama, no. If it's out of town, no. If I have to negotiate and prove to people that I'm worth it, no," she told People of how she picks her projects these days.

"I've been through that for 20 years, and I'm not doing it anymore."

With Pivoting, "it was like, 'Wait a minute. It's not a drama, it's a half-hour, it's in town, it's with actors I respect. They're going to pay me what I want and not try to finagle me into being paid less than what I deserve.' All the boxes were checked. I was very adamant that if any of those things weren't there, that it was a no."

Maggie also shared how "proud" she remains of her work on the action thriller Nikita, but that she "almost killed" herself due to the "level of fatigue" she felt during that time.

Maggie admitted the "level of fatigue" she felt during that time

"I don't know that I would ever repeat the amount of effort that got put into that because it was really a miracle that we were able to pull it all off," she added.

Set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, NY, the series follows three women who are also close-knit childhood friends as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group, Coleen.

Coleen's passing awakens a new spirit in the three: Sarah is a doctor who decides to quit after realizing she has spent her whole life chasing a dream that doesn't make her happy - and which led to the collapse of her marriage; Amy, played by Scrubs star Eliza, is a radio producer with two children who decides she wants to become a part-time stay-at-home mom - even if she doesn't really know her children; and Jodie, a stay-at-home mom of two high schoolers who married her childhood sweetheart but has no ambition - and embarks on an affair with her personal trainer.

