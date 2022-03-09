The View star Stephanie Grisham makes emotional apology live on air: 'I messed up' Stephanie quit after the Jan 6 insurrection

The View host Stephanie Grisham has apologized for working for former President Donald Trump.

During a conversation about Guy Reffit, the first to be found guilty on all counts for his actions during the 6 January insurrection, Stephanie was asked by Sunny Hostin: "I have to ask, why did it take an insurrection to get you to quit?"

WATCH: The View star Stephanie Grisham makes emotional apology live on air: 'I messed up'

"It’s a great, fair question," Stephanie, who was Chief of Staff and Press Secretary for the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump from 2020 to 2021, responded.

Sharing that Trump was refusing to pack up the White House after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Stephanie added: "I tried to resign many times.

"When I got to the West Wing, I realized it was a really bad environment. I saw with my own eyes - I hadn’t seen with my own eyes - some of the things that he did and said… and what he was doing to the country."

"I believed in him," she continued before Joy Behar interrupted to ask: "Excuse me, what did you believe in? His policies? Because you know he was a sexist misogynist, you heard the tapes about grabbing women, all that. So what did you agree with?"

Stephanie admitted she 'messed up'

"A whole bunch of people believed in him and by the time I got in there I thought I could do some good," said Stephanie.

"You screwed up," Sunny then added to which Stephanie said: "If I were to leave, I’m a single mom who needs a job. And let me tell you, no one was gonna hire me, good, bad or ugly, after two years, three years, four years. I had to think about that."

Sunny told her she had 'screwed up'

"But my point is now, I messed up. I am sorry. I will say that until the end of time," she concluded.

"But I want to give people an off-ramp, and I’m gonna do everything I can to educate people, not talk down to them, educate people about who he really is. He is a con man. That it is a cult-like thing, and it is OK to just get off."

