Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg confirms divorce from husband of four years

Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg has confirmed he has filed for divorce from husband of four years Bobby Boyd.

"This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline," he wrote on social media on Friday. "This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion."

The pair wed in September 2017 at the Beverly Hills Hotel after becoming engaged during a trip to Paris the previous year.

They were inundated with support, with Josh's MDLLA colleague Heather Bilyeu Altman commenting: "I love you both so much and have tremendous respect for you both".

Josh continued that it was "not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves".

"I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that. Thanks to all for your unwavering support."

Josh confirmed the news

Bobby also confirmed the news, and shared that they had been navigating this new reality for several months.

"The last 6 years of my life I wouldn't change for the world," he began. "6 years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend. From the first date we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed.

"Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves throughout our relationship."

Josh and Bobby wed in 2017

He continued: "As the news has come out, it may seem sudden to most of you, but Josh and I have been spending the last couple of months figuring this out together. We wanted this to be private between us and not involve most of our friends and family. If there is one thing I can say about both of us, it's that we both gave everything we absolutely could to make this work."

He added that he will "always respect and admire" Josh, sharing: "I'm forever grateful to him for showing me that true love does exist. And now, today, we both go on our new journeys. This may be the end of our romantic relationship, but I'll always consider him part of my family."

