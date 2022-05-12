Oliver Hudson prepares for huge change but fans are undecided The dad-of-three sparked a major reaction

Oliver Hudson is bracing himself for a big change to his appearance but not all of his fans are happy.

The Cleaning Lady actor revealed he's planning to cut his mid-length hair in an Instagram post and his social media followers were immediately divided.

MORE: Kate Hudson reveals why she stopped inviting her brother Oliver Hudson to her star-studded parties

Oliver shared a selfie from inside his car in which he wore an orange hoodie, sunglasses and showed off his 'surfer-dude' hair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oliver Hudson shared a brilliant new video of his mom Goldie Hawn and step dad Kurt Russell

He also boasted a scruffy beard and moustache which completed his look. "I think it's time to chop the salad," he wrote, referring to getting a haircut.

Fans immediately began commenting with some writing: "I think so too," and, "yes, I think it's time," but many urged him not to do it.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's ex-husband Bill Hudson makes very rare appearance on son Oliver Hudson's social media

MORE: Oliver Hudson shares the result of unexpected makeover

"No way why would you?" questioned a fan, while another added: "Nah, grow a beard and graduate to a man bun," and a third simply wrote: "Noooooooo."

Oliver said he thinks it's time to cut his hair

Oliver's latest social media post is in stark contrast to a rather more serious one he recently shared from a hospital - although he still managed to make light of the situation.

The actor revealed he was preparing for a loathsome medical procedure and fans commended him for keeping his health in check.

MORE: Oliver Hudson sparks debate with photo involving his three kids and home life

MORE: Oliver Hudson shares family news that leaves fans in stitches

He posted a selfie to reveal he was getting a colonoscopy, a procedure the average adult dreads when the time comes.

Oliver kept his health in check and reminded fans to do the same

In the snapshot, he was furrowing his brows, and wearing an orange beanie and a face mask.

He angled the camera towards the wall behind him, which featured the items that were making him dubious of the whole process: a slew of medical tools, including thermometers, measuring gadgets, and tubes.

The 45-year-old captioned the candid picture: "The perfect day for a pre colonoscopy appointment!!"

His sister, Kate Hudson, was one of the first to comment and wrote: "Good brother," among a string of applause emojis.

Fans were quick to root for him in the comments, and spread awareness about the appointments many put off but that can save a life, writing: "Prep is the worst part, you got this bro," and: "Here's to HEALTH! Raising my coffee mug to click with your prep drink," as well as: "In and out before ya know it! Thank you for posting!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.