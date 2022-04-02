Oliver Hudson shares the result of unexpected makeover The dad-of-three stunned his fans

Oliver Hudson has undergone a makeover or two in his time as a Hollywood actor but his latest might be his most head-turning yet.

The Cleaning Lady star shared a video on Instagram in which he was being transformed by none other than his daughter, Rio.

The eight-year-old was let loose on her famous father and had not only tied his hair into pigtails but she'd also been allowed to do his makeup.

WATCH: Oliver Hudson shared a brilliant new video of his mom Goldie Hawn and step dad Kurt Russell

Oliver sat patiently as Rio brushed his face with blush and he even rocked eyeliner and eyeshadow too.

The father-of-three said the "hair is interesting," and when his daughter had completed the makeover, he added: "It's pretty good," which delighted the little girl.

Fans rushed to commend him on his parenting and said: "Her smiles says it all. Well done Girl Dad."

Oliver received a makeover from his daughter Rio

Others added: "You have made my day," and said the daddy-daughter moment was "adorable".

There were also strings of shocked-face emojis and comments from his followers who said their dads would never have allowed them to give them a makeover.

Oliver also has two sons, 14-year-old Wilder and ten-year-old Bodhi, and recently divided fans with a photo involving all three of his offspring.

Oliver played a game of 'guess whose breakfast is whose'

The actor posted a photograph of three breakfast assortments with their individual mugs, one of avocado toast, one scrambled egg plate, and one toasted bagel.

His challenge to his social media followers was to guess which plate belonged to which of his children as he posed the question: "Match the breakfast with the kid!! Wilder 14, Bodhi 12 and Rio 8… The winner gets absolutely nothing!!!"

Oliver is a member of a huge Hollywood family

In addition to fans weighing in, Oliver's sister, Kate Hudson, piped up with a take of her own, writing: "Rio, Bodhi, Wilder from left to right." Although even she couldn't guarantee that it was right, commenting a minute later with her son Bingham's response, saying: "Bing's Answer: Wilder, Rio, Bodhi."

Oliver shares his kids with his wife Erinn and they have an incredible living situation, as they split their time between Aspen and Los Angeles due to Oliver's work commitments.

Mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell also have a base there, which is just down the road from sister Kate, her partner Danny Fujikawa, and her three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani.

