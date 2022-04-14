Kate Hudson reveals why she stopped inviting her brother Oliver Hudson to her star-studded parties The reason is not what Oliver thinks it is

Oliver Hudson has officially lost his ongoing invitations to any of his sister Kate Hudson's swanky, star-studded parties at her house. The famous siblings stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, and didn't hesitate before getting into their typical sibling antics and bickering.

When Kelly brought up Kate's jaw-dropping performance on Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam, Oliver revealed that his sister is extremely competitive, leading the conversation into the exclusive game nights she hosts.

Unfortunately for the actor, the two revealed he's no longer invited to her parties, and while he gave what he thought was the reason behind his cut from the list, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress shared the truth, which involves his wife, Erinn Bartlett.

The three first got to talking about the star's competitive streak, and how seriously she takes games and contests.

He explained that: "Kate has had game nights forever, which, first of all, I never get invited… because I'm not a big enough celebrity, I think," which prompted fits of laughter from the other two.

As the actress tried to insist that "that's not true," he went on to reveal that: "I have fear that I'm going up against Leo Dicaprio and Tom Hanks or Sir Anthony Hompkins in charades."

The siblings perform on That's My Jam

While she didn't deny the presence of Leo and Tom at her elusive parties, when it came to the Hannibal actor, she said: "That's ridiculous, I would give anything to have Sir Anthony Hopkins [at my party.]"

When he went on to express how: "I have anxiety for game night because she invites very prominent people who are professionals, Academy Award winners…" his sister interrupted him to reveal the actual reason she stopped inviting him.

The two revealed family game nights are utter chaos and often result in their mother Goldie Hawn leaving the room

"Here's the thing," she said, continuing to confess that: "I used to invite him, and he never showed up, so I just stopped inviting him."

What's more, she doubled down when she turned to him and bluntly said: "Well first of all your wife is always so late, the party would be, like, done," which prompted her brother to cede to her, and they went on to discuss poor time management skills.

