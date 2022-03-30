Oliver Hudson sparks debate with photo involving his three kids and home life The Nashville star shares his kids with wife Erinn

Oliver Hudson took to social media to leave fans split - and the move involved his three kids, 14-year-old Wilder, ten-year-old Bodhi, and eight-year-old Rio.

The actor posted a photograph of three breakfast assortments with their individual mugs, one of avocado toast, one scrambled egg plate, and one toasted bagel.

His challenge to his social media followers was to guess which plate belonged to which of his children as he posed the question: "Match the breakfast with the kid!! Wilder 14, Bodhi 12 and Rio 8… The winner gets absolutely nothing!!!"

Oliver's sister Kate also chimed in with a take of her own, writing: "Rio, Bodhi, Wilder from left to right." Although even she couldn't guarantee that it was right, commenting a minute later with her son Bingham's response, saying: "Bing's Answer: Wilder, Rio, Bodhi."

Fans were left up a creek without a paddle, so to speak, as they all began taking random guesses at the answer with combinations that involved each of the kids being assigned to a plate.

Oliver posed to his followers the question of who each breakfast belonged to

Some had other stray observations to note in the comments section, with one writing: "Paper plates for the win. Power Dad Move," and another saying: "I just love that you make 3 different options... I'm not the only psycho parent."

A third added: "I would love any of those hope your kids appreciate you," with one suggesting: "You should put a picture up with them sitting in front of it now."

The star of Fox's The Cleaning Lady shares his three kids with wife Erinn. The star has an incredible living situation, as they split their time between Aspen and Los Angeles due to Oliver's work commitments.

Oliver and Erinn are parents to three kids

Mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell also have a base there, which is just down the road from sister Kate, her partner Danny Fujikawa, and her three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani.

