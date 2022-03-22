Oliver Hudson shares family news that leaves fans in stitches Welcome to TikTok, Oliver!

Oliver Hudson had some interesting news to share with fans on social media, and it apparently also involved his kids.

MORE: Oliver Hudson saddens fans with latest social media post featuring career news

The actor, who has become a social media star in his own right with his candid and hilarious videos, revealed that he had been persuaded to join TikTok.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oliver Hudson reveals why Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are 'mad' at him

He shared that it wasn't of his own volition, however, as he had been "forced" to join the video-sharing app by his three kids.

"I'm pretty sure I'm on @tiktok now. My kids forced me and signed me up and I have no idea what I'm doing. My account is therealoliverhudson. I think I just did this wrong as well," he captioned his post.

MORE: Oliver Hudson shares emotional health revelation in candid video as he's inundated with support

His first upload was simply a clip of him staring at the camera looking slightly frustrated by what he had just done with a dramatic Celine Dion song to score it.

Oliver joined TikTok, with a little help from his kids

Fans were left in hysterics by Oliver's hilarious introduction to TikTok, with one commenting: "We are ready for the Celine Dion challenge," and another saying: "Nope dude. You did it exactly right!"

A third wrote: "I just did the same. I finally tried to post a video and no one had liked it yet," and one gave him a boost by adding: "Well you got me laughing so that's a win."

MORE: Kate and Oliver Hudson announce thrilling news about their podcast

MORE: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson delivers 'sad' news about his living situation

The star of Fox's The Cleaning Lady is a father to three kids, 14-year-old Wilder, ten-year-old Bodhi, and eight-year-old Rio, who he shares with wife Erinn.

The Hollywood star has an incredible living situation, as they split their time between Aspen and Los Angeles due to Oliver's work commitments.

Oliver and Erinn are parents to three kids

Mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell also have a base there, which is just down the road from sister Kate, her partner Danny Fujikawa, and her three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.