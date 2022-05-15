Oliver Hudson delights fans with incredible news: 'I feel like crying' The star expects a lot from his fans now

Oliver Hudson has received, and revealed, such unbelievable news, he is holding back tears.

The star took to Instagram to share yet another candid video, familiar for any loyal fan, as he boarded a plane, but still took a moment to share the exciting announcement.

Oliver revealed that his hit show, The Cleaning Lady, was renewed for a second season, and in true Oliver nature, the announcement didn't come without its fair share of humor.

WATCH: The trailer for The Cleaning Lady

He kicked off that exciting news by saying: "Hey, it's me, it's Oliver Hudson, Oliver Ruttledge Hudson," wearing a cap with a flamingo on it, and sunglasses, as the sounds of the airplane gearing up for take-off were heard in the background.

While he expressed his gratitude for fans and viewers, he also set high expectations for them.

He said: "I'm on an airplane, headed to New York City, to announce the second season of The Cleaning Lady, the show on Fox… it's gonna rock." The actor went on to hilariously explain: "I'm landing in Kennedy, I expect to see those welcome signs, screaming fans, you know, crying, fainting."

The exciting announcement

He painted quite the dramatic setting, expressing anticipation over potentially seeing fans, joking: "I can't wait to see you guys there, passing out, I'm going to call paramedics so we have someone on hand."

The father-of-three concluded his message with: "Anyway here we go, Cleaning Lady, baby, season two."

Oliver in The Cleaning Lady

All jokes aside, he was far more emotional in his caption, writing; "Heading to NY to announce SEASON 2 of @cleaningladyfox on @foxtv I feel lucky.. I feel special.. I feel like crying.."

Fans totally matched his excitement in the comments section, writing: "Congratulations!! Love the show," and: "This is awesome news!!!!!!! Love the show!!" as well as: "It's a great show."

