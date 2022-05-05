HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's official – HELLO!'s exclusive pop-up shop is finally live! Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style, we've curated a one-of-a-kind edit that you won't want to miss out on.

Available to shop globally, here at HELLO! we've given everything from T-shirts to accessories the right royal treatment. How could we not?! With Her Majesty set to become the first ever British Monarch to mark 70 years of service, the Platinum Jubilee is truly a once in a lifetime experience.

For those of you yet to mark your social calendars, the Platinum Jubilee weekend will be taking place June 2 - 5. And no matter your plans – whether you're heading to a street party, sunning it up at a barbecue or throwing your own private Jubilee bash at home – you'll be able to commemorate the day with HELLO!'s royal inspired range.

From fun slogans to regal rainbow designs, there's plenty to choose from – most prints can be customised on a wide variety of merchandise – including T-shirts, hoodies, mugs, babygrows, sweatshirts and more.

Top tip, make sure you leave enough time for shipping if you're ordering in time for a Jubilee Party (details can be found in the shop when you order) - but we'll also be keeping the shop open over Jubilee weekend for the ultimate souvenir purchases – you're welcome.

One of our favourites from the collection is the 'Team Queen' tee. The way we see it, the monarch's face is on everything from postage stamps to pennies, so it's only fitting that she has her own T-shirt too!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth's fashion reign over the last 70 years

Of course, if you're planning to party, Prosecco and champagne are a given, and for the perfect Insta pic, you'll want to toast Her Majesty in our 'Pop the fizz for Queen Liz' top.

Come rain or shine, we all know the Queen loves to wear bright colours – did you know it's to make it easier for her to be seen? If you're a fan of this iconic royal trend then the 'Reignbow' hoodie is the one for you.

Commissioned exclusively by HELLO!, artist Ben Mosley has even produced this quirky portrait in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee – and as well as shopping the T-shirt version, you can also his artwork to your homeware collection with our brand new mug and commemorative cushion.

To see more of Ben's incredible designs, check out his Instagram account @benmosleyart.

Now all that's left to decide, which Jubilee souvenir will you buy?

Commissioned exclusively by HELLO!, artist Ben Mosley has even produced this quirky portrait in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee – and as well as shopping the T-shirt version, you can also his artwork to your homeware collection with our brand new mug and commemorative cushion.