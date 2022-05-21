Goldie Hawn had yet another reason to celebrate on Friday when she received some exciting news from her son, Oliver Hudson and his wife, Erin Bartlett.

The grandmother-of-seven took to Instagram with an artistic photo of the couple as she announced they have a new project in the works.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unusual punishment to Oliver Hudson revealed

Alongside the promotional snapshot, she wrote: "Check out @unconsciouslycoupled the new podcast from my insanely funny son @theoliverhudson and his wife @ehud26 (my fabulous daughter-in-law).

Loading the player...

WATCH: Goldie Hawn's grandchildren - everything we know

"Ollie and Erinn are taking us on a deep dive into their relationship and how they managed to raise 3 amazing kids while being unconsciously coupled for almost 2 decades. The first episode is out now. LINK IN BIO."

Oliver shared the podcast artwork too and wrote: "I’ve covered siblings with @katehudson I've explored fatherhood with @joebuck and now relationships with my wife on our new podcast @unconsciouslycoupled I guess I love talking.. CHECK IT OUT! You’re gonna love it or your money back."

MORE: Goldie Hawn has the most incredible reaction to her son Oliver Hudson's achievement

MORE: Goldie Hawn's playdate with granddaughters at beautiful home is too cute for words

Goldie shared her support with three heart emojis and fans flooded them with compliments and excited messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver Hudson (@theoliverhudson)

Oliver and Erin have their own podcast

"You guys are such a great couple...cant wait to listen," added one, while another said: "This title is everything."

A fan who had listened to the first episode gushed about their connection. "This was great I loved your honesty and it's great that you both let each other speak without interrupting respect right there," they added. "I wish I was as forgiving as Erin that’s a unique quality she’s a keeper. Let us know when part 2 is on too."

MORE: Goldie Hawn's ex-husband Bill Hudson makes rare social media appearance

MORE: Goldie Hawn supports famous daughter-in-law during emotional end of an era

Oliver recently celebrated more career news when he revealed The Cleaning Lady had been picked up for season two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver Hudson (@theoliverhudson)

Oliver and Erin are proud parents to their three children

When asked about the news by ET, he said: "It's a happy time when anything gets picked up for another season these days. But I'll be honest. I knew it was [going to].

"As actors, we work and we watch and we're actors for hire and sometimes we have to do things that, you know, that pay the bills. This was something different. This was something real, something that had roots. It had a real message and I really loved it."

In fact, his whole family have fallen in love with the show.

"My parents have never watched anything that I have done all the way through," Oliver confessed. "A couple episodes, you know? That's how our family is. But they were invested in this show, they binge-watched it. I got calls every time they finished an episode. So for me, that's the barometer."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.