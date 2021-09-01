Goldie Hawn supports famous daughter-in-law following emotional end of an era The Hollywood star is a doting mom to three children

Goldie Hawn is one of Hollywood's most popular stars, but behind the scenes she's a doting mom.

The award-winning actress is the proud parent of children Oliver and Kate Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and Wyatt Russell, who she shares with long-term partner Kurt Russell.

Wyatt is married to actress Meredith Hagner, who Goldie is incredibly close to, and the star was one of the first to show her support recently after she marked an end of an era at work.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances in the street with son Wyatt Russell

Meredith had shared an emotional photo of herself with her Search Party co-stars after they wrapped up shooting the latest season of the show.

She wrote: "Last day shooting season 5. Everyone has been crying except the one sociopath in this pic.

"No words to really articulate what being in this show has meant to me. 50 episodes, a million wings of eyeliner, 3000 breakfast burritos. growing alongside these ones plus the crew over these many years has been one of the great creative gifts of my life and I’ll never take it for granted.

Goldie Hawn showed her support for famous daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner

"I wish I could have told my creatively frustrated 25 year old self this was right around the bend. Thank you @svbliss and @gcharlesrogers for seeing something in me.Sweet, delusional Portia.

"What a cathartic joy you’ve been to play ok bye after today I sleep for 48 days. @searchpartymax."

Goldie Hawn is incredibly close to her family

Goldie was one of the first to respond to Meredith's post with a crying emoji and love heart emoji. Kate Hudson also replied, writing: "The hardest part of our job is saying goodbye to the little creative families we make along the way. Love you sis."

While it hasn't been revealed either way, Meredith's post hinted that the show might not return for a sixth installment. Meredith plays Portia Davenport in the popular series and has received critical praise for her performance.

Goldie has a family full of actors

In her personal life, the star tied the knot to Wyatt in 2019, and announced that they were expecting their first child a year later. The celebrity couple welcomed their son, Buddy Prine Russell, at the end of 2020.

