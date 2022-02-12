Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson delivers 'sad' news about his living situation The Cleaning Lady star made the announcement during a new interview

Oliver Hudson shared an update on his living situation on Friday and his mom, Goldie Hawn, won't be happy.

The Nashville actor recently moved back in with Goldie and her partner, Kurt Russell, as his family home was remodeled.

At the time, Oliver said he wasn't sure he'd ever leave and teased that he, his wife, Erinn Bartlett, and their three children, would be there forever.

However, that is not the case and his latest move is not going to please Goldie.

Speaking on PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein, Oliver said: "My last night is tonight. Saturday, we move back into the house."

While he said the timing was "perfect" so that he could celebrate the Super Bowl, he knows his mom's reaction wouldn't be so jovial.

"I actually go to the Super Bowl on Sunday," he added. "So the timing is perfect. My mom's gonna be sad."

Oliver, his wife, and their three children moved in with Goldie and Kurt

Oliver said living at home at the age of 45 certainly has its perks.

"Let me tell you something, when you said it lightens up the pocketbook, I couldn't agree more," he said. "I am comfortable, you know. I could save so much money by just convincing my family to live with my parents, but it's not gonna go over [well]. So we gotta get outta here."

As for what else he will miss about being under one roof with his parents, he said: "Honestly, being with my family. I mean, we're all very close, and we live close by.

"I think I will just miss breakfast. My mom is an amazing cook.

Goldie is incredibly close to her family

"When I'm dealing with the kids in the morning, it's like you're lucky if you get a piece of toast, because you're late, your ass is late, and you need to get out.

"My mom has got a whole spread. It's sort of like being at a little bed and breakfast."

When he moved in last month, he explained on E!'s Daily Pop: "We're remodeling the house, and instead of renting a place I'm like, 'Yeah, let's just go back home.' So I am living with Mom and Dad, kids are here."

He added: "It's great. Breakfast is made; Mom makes biscuits and gravy and eggs. It's actually - there's a chance we won't leave, I'll tell you that."

