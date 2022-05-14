Goldie Hawn's playdate with granddaughters at her beautiful home is too cute for words The star is a grandmother-of-six

Goldie Hawn proved what an amazing grandparent she is on Friday with a heartwarming video alongside two of her grandchildren.

The much-loved actress delighted fans with a clip for her charity MindUp from her stunning home in LA.

Goldie was joined by Kate Hudson's daughter, Rani, and her son, Oliver's little girl, Rio, as they played with slime in her palatial back yard.

The star could be seen stretching and rolling the colorful creation as she joked about it being a "brain".

She animatedly chatted to the sweet pair who looked right at home with their beloved grandmother.

The threesome appeared to be in the back yard of Goldie's sun-soaked home with beautiful flowers and greenery behind them.

Goldie played with slime with her grandchildren

Goldie captioned the post: "The most fun day with my darling granddaughters Rio and Rani playing with our new @mindup slime. Thank you @sloomooinstitute for creating this special 'Slime for your Mind' in honor of #MindUP and #mentalhealthawarenessmonth and for giving 50% of the proceeds to MindUP to bring more mental fitness to children and educators around the world. LINK IN BIO."

Despite being a Hollywood star, the actress is incredibly down-to-earth, and enjoys the simple things in life with her loved ones.

Goldie adores her family

Goldie rarely gives interviews but when she does, her grandchildren are often mentioned.

The award-winning actress told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them.

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

