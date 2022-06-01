Tim McGraw shares joyous news as he shares glimpse into hometown The 1883 star was born in Louisiana

Tim McGraw shared some good news with a select number of his fans as he also provided a glimpse into what life was like for him growing up.

He took to social media to highlight the winners of a contest for those that celebrated their hometown and even talked about a song he wrote for his home state, Louisiana.

"I wrote a song a while back called Louisiana," he said in the clip. "It wasn't on an album or anything, you can find it out there."

He continued: "It just talks about all the things I love about Louisiana and my home and where I grew up, and it's something that's really special to me."

The clip then played an excerpt of the song, interspersed with moments of Tim in concert, interacting with fans, and even shared a rare childhood photograph with his three siblings and his mother, Betty.

"Congratulations to all the @nextdoor 100 winners. You all really make your hometowns a special place for everyone," the caption read.

Tim shared a snippet of his unreleased song Louisiana

Many fans reacted with enthusiasm for the song and Louisiana pride, with one writing: "Love it and downloading right now."

Another said: "I just listened to 'Louisiana' and it is a beautiful song. I think you need to record it," with a third also adding: "We need an album with all your unreleased songs, Tim."

The country star was born in Delhi, Louisiana and was raised by Betty and his stepdad, Horace Smith, but after stumbling across his birth certificate, he found out that his dad was none other than former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies baseball player, Tug McGraw.

Tim and Tug had a complicated relationship to begin with. They first met a few months after Tim's discovery, but then had no contact with each other until Tim was 18, eventually forming a close bond over the years.

The country star is a father to three daughters

The 1883 star is now a father himself to three daughters, Grace, Maggie, and Audrey, who he shares with wife Faith Hill.



