Tim McGraw's appearance in new video has fans doing a double take

Tim McGraw had fans doing a double take on Friday when he shared a workout video and showed off his toned muscles.

"No days off…. until it starts hailing ," the singer captioned the video which saw him curling dumbbells and performing bilateral waves with ropes in the pouring rain.

"We try to do this rain or shine but sometimes I question our senses," he added, laughing: "I think God is trying to tell us to take an afternoon off."

The video saw him joined by his tour crew as they performed push-ups, planks and various other cardio and weight-training techniques.

Tim was shirtless and only wearing loose workout shorts in the video, revealing his six--pack and toned upper body. The 55-year-old is currently on tour performing for fans across the country nightly.

The country icon broke through in 1994 with his debut album and has gone on to release 16 albums, influence a new generation of country music stars and win three Grammy awards.

Tim showed off his impressive physique

But as well as a talented singer and weightlifter, Tim is also an actor, and recently wowed fans with his performance in 1883 alongside wife Faith Hill.

The Yellowstone prequel series came to an end earlier in 2022 and pulled out all the stops as it concluded the story of the Duttons' perilous journey West across the Great Plains, featuring not one but two shocking deaths in the finale.

Tim is now in the Emmys award race thanks to his work as James Dutton.

Faith and Tim share three daughters

Speaking to Variety ahead of the final episode of the series, the married couple opened up about how they were "bawling" as they took turns reading the scripts for episodes nine and ten to each other.

"When we got the final two, we literally couldn’t read them to each other because we were crying so much — I mean, ugly, boohoo crying," said Tim.

"I was a blubbering idiot. It was just so well-written, so devastating and heartbreaking, but at the same time, so on point and poignant for what ‘Yellowstone’ turned out to be. It just gives you all the reasons in the world why they fight so hard for that land and why their family fights so hard to keep what they have. It just made perfect sense."